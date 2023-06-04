Tottenham Hotspur have offered Harvey White a new contract, but could still listen to offers for him this summer, according to football.london.

White spent the second half of the season on loan in League One at Derby County, who missed out on securing a playoff spot as their campaign ended with a whimper.

He is returning to Spurs this summer and has just a year left on his deal in north London.

Tottenham have offered the midfielder fresh terms to pen a new deal, however it is claimed they could still listen to offers to sell him in the summer.

White made 15 appearances at Derby under Rams boss Paul Warne, picking up four bookings.

The midfielder has played for Tottenham at senior level, turning out three times, but would be likely to have fierce competition for appearances if he stays at the club into next season.

Spurs are currently on the lookout for a new manager and it remains to be seen if the identity of the next boss might affect White’s thinking.

The stint at Derby was White’s second loan spell away from Tottenham, with the midfielder also having spent time at Portsmouth.