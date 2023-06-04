Ange Postecoglou’s departure from Celtic to take over as Tottenham Hotspur manager is expected to be finalised in the coming days, according to The Athletic.

Spurs have zeroed in on the Australian and view him as the outstanding candidate from their recruitment process.

Postecoglou has just led Celtic to a domestic treble, but the Bhoys are now set to suffer a massive blow as he heads to the Premier League.

Tottenham are rapidly closing in on Postecoglou and are expected to finalise the deal to appoint him in the coming days.

The Australian is only on a 12-month rolling contract at Celtic, placing the Bhoys in no position to resist his departure.

Postecoglou, 57, took over at Celtic when the club failed to land first choice Eddie Howe and has led the side to the Scottish Premiership title during both his seasons in charge.

He will take over a Tottenham side that missed out on qualifying for Europe for next season.

There are also continuing question marks over the future of star striker Harry Kane, who is now wanted by Real Madrid.