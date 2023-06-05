Incoming Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has been tipped to want to take a look at loan star Tanguy Ndombele before deciding on him, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Ndombele has just completed a season-long loan spell at Napoli, who he helped to win the Serie A title.

The Italian club have an option to sign him on a permanent basis, but Ndombele has told Napoli he wishes to go back to Spurs.

He has failed to impress a succession of Tottenham managers and had been tipped by many for the exit door again this summer.

Postecoglou though is expected to want to take a close look at the French midfielder.

The incoming Tottenham boss will run the rule over Ndombele before a decision on his future is then made.

Whether the 26-year-old can impress Postecoglou remains to be seen.

Spurs splashed big money to sign Ndombele from Lyon, but he has struggled to hit the heights expected.

Ndombele may hope he can relaunch his Tottenham career under Ndombele in the coming months.