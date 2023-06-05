Aston Villa are expected to make an approach for departing Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans soon, according to The Athletic.

The 26-year-old was one of the more distinguished names to be released by Leicester City following their relegation from the Premier League.

The Belgian international is now free to choose his next club and does not lack possible suitors, with multiple clubs from the Premier League showing keen interest.

The Villans are one of those to be linked as manager Unai Emery looks to strengthen the midfield ahead of the new season.

And Aston Villa are expected to make an approach for Tielemans soon.

Tielemans has been on Leicester City’s books since 2019, initially joining them on loan and then on a permanent basis.

His career at the King Power Stadium came to an end when he was just five games short of the 200-game milestone for Leicester City.

Tielemans was not keen on signing a new contract at the King Power Stadium and left Leicester as a free agent.