Mason Mount will decide between a move to Liverpool or Manchester United this summer, with Erik ten Hag’s side pushing for a deal, according to Sky Deutschland.

The Chelsea midfielder is expected to move on from Stamford Bridge this summer and a move within the Premier League beckons.

Both Manchester United and Liverpool are keen to welcome Mount and it is suggested that he will choose between the two.

Manchester United however are pushing hard to take Mount to Old Trafford, with all at the club convinced of his suitability.

The Red Devils feel that Mount would be a perfect fit for Ten Hag’s approach and are desperate to snap him up.

It is suggested that the total fee for Mount could reach up to €50m, including bonuses.

The 24-year-old only has a year left on his Chelsea contract and the Blues will need to cash in now to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year.

Mount made a total of 35 appearances for Chelsea during the recently concluded campaign, scoring three goals and providing six assists for his team-mates.