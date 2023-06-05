FC Zurich president Ancillo Canepa believes that Leeds United star Willy Gnonto’s desire to stay on in the Premier League could force the Whites to sell the player and the Swiss club would be boosted by a sell-on clause.

The Whites signed the Italy international from the Swiss outfit last summer, spending £3.8m to get the deal over the line.

Now after just one season, the 19-year-old’s future at Elland Road has been put under the scanner as a result of Leeds United’s relegation from the Premier League.

The president of Gnonto’s former club believes that the teenager will be keen on staying put in the Premier League, which would create the potential for some revenue generation for FC Zurich.

“I’m sure Willy wants to continue playing in the Premier League”, Canepa was quoted as saying by Swiss daily Blick.

“That has some revenue potential. I’ve always said that the transfer meets our expectations.”

Confirming the presence of a sell-on clause in Gnonto’s transfer to Leeds, Canepa revealed that it is a “fairly sizeable stake”.

“The first part [of the transfer] was cash.

“The second part is a fairly sizeable stake in an onward transfer.”

Asked if the clause is a high percentage, he replied: “Yes!”

Gnonto finished the season in England with 28 appearances overall, scoring four goals and setting up four more for his team-mates.