A meeting relating to the ownership situation at Leeds United was happening today, according to journalist Alan Nixon, as speculation about Andrea Radrizzani selling the club gathers pace.

Radrizzani is currently the majority shareholder at Leeds, with American investment group the 49ers holding a minority stake.

A deal was in place for the 49ers to take full control of the club from Radrizzani if Leeds remained in the Premier League.

Relegation has thrown that deal out of the window, though the 49ers remain keen on taking over.

It has been speculated on social media that Radrizzani has in fact now sold the club, but there is no confirmation of whether those claims are accurate.

And amid the talk, it has been claimed that a meeting relating to Leeds’ ownership was taking place today.

It remains to be seen if Radrizzani has sold Leeds, especially as he would bank far less than he would have if he had been selling a Premier League side.

The 49ers would expect to pay significantly less for Leeds following their relegation into the Championship.