Liverpool have yet to agree a deal with Brighton & Hove Albion for the transfer of Alexis Mac Allister amid the claims that the Argentine is on the verge of joining the Reds, according to The Athletic.

Mac Allister, 24, joined the Seagulls from Argentinos Juniors in 2019 and gradually established himself as a midfield pillar at the Amex Stadium outfit.

His scintillating performances this term further furnished his reputation and intrigued several clubs, including Liverpool, as Jurgen Klopp’s side are eyeing revamping their ranks next season.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and the club are resigned to the fact that Mac Allister is likely to leave the Amex Stadium this summer.

And the Reds have been said to be on the verge of signing the Argentina international amid their claimed talks with the Seagulls over his potential transfer.

But it has now been claimed that Liverpool have yet to agree a deal with Brighton to secure Mac Allister’s services.

It has been suggested there is a release clause in Mac Allister’s contract, which he penned with the club last year, making Liverpool’s job straightforward.

Now, all eyes will be on the Anfield outfit to see whether they activate the release clause and seal the deal for Mac Allister soon.