Newcastle United have opened talks with Joelinton over a new contract to extend his stay at St James’ Park, according to Sky Deutschland.

The Brazilian arrived on Tyneside as a striker, but has been converted into a midfielder with much success.

He has thrived under Eddie Howe and is a key part of the Newcastle manager’s plans going forward.

Joelinton’s contract at Newcastle is set to run until the summer of 2025, but the club want a longer association.

They have now opened talks with Joelinton in a bid to extend his contract.

The discussions are at an early stage and it remains to be seen whether an agreement can be reached between the club and the player.

On the pitch, Joelinton has Champions League football with Newcastle to look forward to in the new campaign.

The Brazilian will be keen to make his mark in the blue ribbon competition and could do so with a new contract in his pocket.