Portsmouth are increasingly confident that Reeco Hackett will leave in the summer transfer window after being encouraged by the interest in him, according to The News.

Hackett, 25, joined Pompey from Bromley in 2020 and has so far made 79 appearances for the Fratton Park outfit while finding the net on eleven occasions.

John Mousinho’s side missed out on the League One playoffs spot this term and are in the process of a squad overhaul for next season.

Both Hackett and Portsmouth have agreed that the best path forward would be for the player to leave, as he seeks regular game time.

Now it is claimed that Portsmouth are increasingly confident of jettisoning Hackett this summer, with there having already been interest in him.

Pompey were not interested in letting the English winger go in the January transfer window despite several clubs’ interest in him.

However, they are now eyeing getting a financial fillip from Hackett’s departure from Fratton Park as the winger still has a year left on his contract with the League One side.

It remains to be seen now whether Hackett moves to another League One outfit this summer or moves down the ladder.