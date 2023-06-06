Former Celtic star Mark Wilson is of the view that Tottenham Hotspur are getting a leader in Ange Postecoglou, who is very different from what they had in Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

Tottenham confirmed the appointment of the 57-year-old Australian as their new manager on Tuesday morning.

Postecoglou has left Celtic after winning the treble in his last season and has signed a four-year deal with the north London club.

The Australian was extremely successful in his two years at Celtic and became a cult figure amongst the demanding Bhoys supporters.

Wilson admitted that what he did during a short period of time was remarkable and he turned Celtic around from a desperately messy situation into a winning machine that played a brand of football very few had witnessed in Scotland.

The former Celtic star insisted that Spurs are getting a leader in Postecoglou and while he is different from Conte and Mourinho, he is still a no nonsense figure behind the scenes who dominates proceedings.

“He’s succeeded in everything he wanted to do at Celtic in a short space of time”, Wilson told The Athletic.

“The club was in turmoil and within 18 months he turned it on his head.

“He had a vision, a clear plan, and didn’t bring any staff in. He did it by himself.

“To have the courage of your convictions like that is amazing.

“A real leader. That’s what Spurs will have.

“He won’t be berating officials like Conte or criticising opposition managers.

“He’s calmer than that. But behind closed doors, he is one not to be messed with.”

Postecoglou will officially start in his role at Spurs on 1st July but the club will consult with him on football-related decisions before then.