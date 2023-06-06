Aston Villa and West Ham United target Matteo Guendouzi is no longer certain about wanting to leave Marseille this summer.

The 24-year-old midfielder was heavily linked with a move away from the French giants in the winter transfer window, but stayed in France.

Aston Villa were interested in signing him but they did not progress to the point of tabling a bid.

The Frenchman has again been touted to leave Marseille this summer and West Ham alongside Aston Villa are interested in getting their hands on him.

But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the midfielder is not sure about leaving Marseille at the moment.

The 24-year-old former Arsenal man is considering his future but for now, he is not certain about wanting to leave.

Aston Villa and West Ham are interested but the two Premier League clubs are yet to make a concrete move for him.

He is now seriously considering the option of staying with the French giants beyond the end of the next transfer window.

Guendouzi is likely to continue at Marseille even more if Dimitri Payet decides to stay at the club.