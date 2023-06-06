Aston Villa face competition from newly-crowned Turkish champions Galatasaray for the signature of free agent Youri Tielemans, it has been claimed in Turkey.

The 26-year-old midfielder is a free agent following his release from Leicester City after the Foxes got relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season.

He has no lack of suitors though, with multiple clubs in the English top-flight showing keen interest in securing his services.

Aston Villa under Unai Emery are expected to make an approach for Tielemans soon, with the manager looking to restock his midfield in the summer, but he faces competition from Galatasaray, according to Turkish daily Takvim.

Galatasaray’s vice president Erden Timur has himself started taking the initiative regarding the transfer.

It is believed that he personally called the player during Galatasaray’s league victory celebrations to speak about a potential move.

Galatasaray are expected to lose some of their key players in the summer with the likes of Sacha Boey interesting Premier League club Arsenal.

That has prompted the club hierarchy to seek solutions in the market to restock the squad ahead of next season.

Tielemans’ transfer is being seen as one of the high-profile moves.