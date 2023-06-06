Bristol City have shifted their attention to finalising Haydon Roberts’ deal this week after failing to land their desired left-back target Joe Bryan, according to Bristol Live.

The Robins want to bring in a new full-back to provide competition to Cameron Pring in that position.

Bristol City identified former player Bryan as a perfect fit for that role and held talks with him.

However, the 29-year-old has decided against a move to Ashton Gate and wants to play overseas.

Now Nigel Pearson’s side have shifted their interest to other targets and want to finalise the deal with Roberts, who is soon to be a free agent.

Roberts, who is a product of Brighton’s academy, spent last season on loan at Derby County, where the he impressed with his performances.

The young left-back’s contract with the Premier League outfit is set to expire at the end of this month and he wants to move on from Amex Stadium in the summer.

It has been suggested that Roberts met Bristol City boss Pearson on Monday and is leaning towards a move to Ashton Gate.

Last season, Roberts featured in 37 games for Derby County, scoring three goals and laying on one assist in the process.