Southampton winger Nathan Tella would welcome an opportunity to rejoin Burnley this summer, but for now he is focused on being ready for pre-season, according to The Athletic.

Tella spent last season on loan at Burnley and scored 17 goals and laid on five assists in 39 Championship appearances.

He made a significant contribution to Burnley dominating the Championship and getting promoted back to the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany wants Tella back at Turf Moor next season as part of his plans to strengthen his squad.

And it has been claimed that the winger would be happy to rejoin Burnley if a deal can be agreed between the two clubs.

However, his season in the Championship has not only increased his value but has made him more important for the Saints.

Southampton are hoping to bid for promotion next season and could see Tella as a key player.

A return to Burnley would suit him but for now, the winger is not pushing for a move and is focused on getting ready for pre-season.

Initial discussions have taken place between the two clubs but more talks are expected to take place in the coming weeks.