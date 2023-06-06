Chelsea have joined the race for the signature of Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga, who is also a target for Liverpool and Newcastle United, according to the Guardian.

The Blues are in the market for midfielders with Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante and Mason Mount expected to leave the club this summer.

They backed out of a race to sign Manuel Ugarte after refusing to match the wages on offer from French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea are now looking at several targets ahead of the summer with an interest in Brighton’s Moises Caicedo as well.

And it has been claimed that the Blues are now interested in getting their hands on Celta Vigo’s Veiga.

The 21-year-old Spaniard is highly-rated and is being tracked by several clubs, such as Liverpool and Newcastle.

Barcelona are also interested in him, but Chelsea are now hopeful of convincing him to move to Stamford Bridge.

They are prepared to push hard for him and a deal is depending on convincing Veiga to move.

A €40m release clause in his contract means Celta Vigo are out of the picture once Veiga makes his choice of club.

And it remains to be seen if Liverpool or Newcastle now push ahead with their interest with fresh intensity given Chelsea are on the scene.