West Ham United and Everton are keeping a close eye on Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson ahead of the transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

The versatile forward played an important part in securing Nottingham Forest’s safety in the top flight this season.

Johnson scored ten goals and provided three assists in 44 all-competition matches for the Garibaldi.

Although Steve Cooper will be keen to keep the Welshman at the City Ground for the upcoming season, clubs have shortlisted Johnson after his breakout season in the Premier League.

Everton and West Ham are now showing interest in Nottingham Forest’s Johnson who is valued at £40m by the club.

Both West Ham and Everton suffered due to a lack of goals from their forwards in the Premier League this season.

Everton will look to land the right players this summer to help them enjoy a better season, following a campaign in which they avoided relegation on the final day of the season.

West Ham also had a season to forget and like Everton, struggled to score goals, something they feel Johnson could help address.

They may also be able to offer Johnson Europa League football if they can win the Europa Conference League on Wednesday night.

It remains to be seen if either of the English clubs will be able to lure Johnson away from the City Ground in the summer transfer window.