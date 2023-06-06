Dutch side Groningen have joined the hunt for Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen, who has also been linked with Rangers, according to Sky Sports.

Rangers have been credited with interest in Van Veen, with the Gers in the process of revamping their squad ahead of next season’s campaign.

The Light Blues are set to lose some key players, including Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent, and they are looking to replenish their squad this summer.

They are linked with several players and Van Veen is one of them amid Motherwell’s fear of losing their talismanic forward.

But if Rangers do intend to move for Van Veen they may need to press the accelerator as Groningen have identified the prolific forward as their number-one summer transfer target.

Van Veen was named PFA Player of the Season this year after scoring 29 goals in all competitions.

And it is suggested that the Dutch second-tier outfit are keen on offering the forward a lucrative package of around £10,000 a week to lure him away from Scotland.

All eyes now will be on Rangers to see whether they do go in for Van Veen given Groningen are keen.