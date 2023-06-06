Andy Walker has admitted that he would love to get Brendan Rodgers back at Celtic, but is not sure whether the Bhoys board want him back.

With Ange Postecoglou on his way to joining Tottenham Hotspur after winning the domestic treble in Scotland, Celtic are now faced with the task of finding a replacement for the massively popular Australian.

Several names have already been linked with a move to Parkhead and there are suggestions that Rodgers could be a contender to return to Celtic.

The Northern Irishman won seven major trophies during his first stint as Celtic manager and the club went the entire 2016/17 domestic season unbeaten.

Walker admitted that he would love to have Rodgers back at Celtic as he played the kind of football that closely resembles what Postecoglou did with his Bhoys side.

However, the former Celtic star indicated that the acrimonious circumstances under which Rodgers left in 2019 could be too hard to forget for the club’s board.

Walker said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I’d take him back in a minute.

“But given the way he left the club, given the animosity between him and the Celtic board and given the fact that the Celtic board were absolutely delighted to see him go and get the amount of compensation they got for him, so [I don’t see it happening].

“I think he brought a brand of football that you can almost compare with Ange Postecoglou and of course, he had that invincible season, which is never to be forgotten.

“He delivered a lot of good memories for Celtic supporters and that’s your job.”

Rodgers is out of work after being sacked by Leicester City in April following a harrowing run of form.