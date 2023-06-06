Everton star Joao Virginia has stated that his future is in Everton’s hands and added that he respects the club’s decisions as they have always aided him in his development.

The Toffees sent the 23-year-old goalkeeper on loan to Cambuur last summer and Virginia featured 17 times for the Dutch outfit, keeping four clean sheets.

Virginia is set to enter the last year of his contract with Everton and with Asmir Begovic set to leave the club in the summer, Sean Dyche will have a decision to make whether to keep the 23-year-old at Goodison Park next season or let him go out on loan.

The goalkeeper stated that he wants to play regularly at this stage of his career and is confident that he can provide competition for Jordan Pickford at Everton.

Virginia admitted that Everton will decide on his future in the coming days and stressed that he trusts the Toffees to make the right decision regarding his future and development.

“It is up to Everton because I respect the club’s decision and I think I am at a stage in my career where I want to compete and I want to play”, Virginia told the Liverpool Echo.

“If it is at Everton, then perfect, I know I can compete for a spot.

“Being at Everton is fantastic.

“It is up to them to decide what is better for me because I still have one more year left on my contract so let’s see what happens.

“The thing I appreciate a lot with Everton over the past few years is that they want to develop me, they believe in my development.”

Virginia has made three senior appearances for Everton and will be desperate to show Dyche what he is capable of in pre-season.