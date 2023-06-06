Leicester City look to have given up on their efforts to appoint Graham Potter as their new manager, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Potter was shown the door by Chelsea earlier this year amid a dismal campaign for the big spending Blues.

His standing in the game remains high however and he is in the thoughts of a number of clubs who are looking for a new manager.

Leicester have been hoping to tempt Potter to the King Power Stadium to guide the side back up to the Premier League.

They were prepared to hand him a lucrative deal and back him to rebuild the team.

It appears though that Potter is not keen on taking over at Leicester as the club appear to have moved on to other candidates.

Leicester will want to make an appointment soon as the opening of the summer transfer window looms large.

A host of players are expected to depart the King Power Stadium and Leicester need to build a team to compete in the Championship.