Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is due for medical at Liverpool today amid the claims that a deal for him will be struck in the coming days, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Mac Allister, 24, played a substantial part in the Seagulls’ campaign this term and made 40 appearances in all competitions for the Amex Stadium outfit while bagging 12 goals and three assists.

He has been expected to leave Brighton this summer as both Roberto De Zerbi and his side are resigned to his exit.

And Liverpool have maintained pole position among the Argentinian midfielder’s potential suitors this summer despite interest from several big clubs.

Now it is said that Mac Allister is set to have a medical at Liverpool today amid the claims that the Anfield side are set to trigger the release clause in his contract.

It is also suggested that the Argentine is expected to put pen to paper on a five-year deal until 2028 on Wednesday as he wants the formalities concluded before he joins his national camp.

Mac Allister has been a big target for Jurgen Klopp as he seeks to revamp the Liverpool midfield this summer.

All eyes now will be on the Argentine international to see how he gets acclimatised to Liverpool’s realigned ranks next season, as the Reds are eyeing adding to their options in their bid to improve upon this term’s displays.