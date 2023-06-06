Newcastle United are uncertain over meeting RB Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai’s release clause and they will try to negotiate the price down with the German outfit, according to Chronicle Live.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder joined Leipzig in the winter of 2021 and has established himself as a regular with the Bundesliga outfit.

In the recently concluded season Szoboszlai scored ten goals while providing 13 assists in all competitions.

With his performances this season, he has attracted interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle are in the Champions League next season and Eddie Howe wants to introduce real strength and depth into the Magpies squad in the summer.

Szoboszlai is a key target in Howe’s book and the midfielder has a €70m release clause in his contract.

Newcastle however are reluctant to pay such a huge amount and want to bargain down the price for Szoboszlai.

It has been also suggested that Szoboszlai has no shortage of admirers in the Premier League, with Arsenal and Liverpool interested in the Leipzig attacker.

Now it remains to be seen whether Newcastle will be able to make Szoboszlai their first summer signing, beating Arsenal and Liverpool in the race for his signature.