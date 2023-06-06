Portsmouth are not expected to try and sign Crewe Alexandra striker Dan Agyei this summer, according to the BBC South TV.

Pompey finished eighth in the League One table this term, with John Mousinho now looking to build on it next season and push for promotion.

Portsmouth are looking to bring in reinforcements across the squad and Mousinho is particularly keen to add to his goalscoring options.

Agyei has been touted as a player the League One club are eyeing in the summer transfer window.

He scored 16 times in League Two last season for Crewe Alexandra, but interest from Portsmouth seems far-fetched at the moment.

It has been claimed that the League One club will not be making a move for the striker this summer.

His current contract with Crewe is set to expire at the end of June and he is likely to be available on a free transfer.

But for the moment, it seems unlikely that the forward will end up at Fratton Park in Portsmouth colours next season.