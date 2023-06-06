Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha is to move to Saudi Arabia and is set to choose Al Nassr owing to the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

Zaha will be out of contract at the end of this month and is set to leave Crystal Palace on a free transfer after snubbing a new deal with the Eagles.

He had interest from both Qatar and Spain, with Atletico Madrid even going on to enquire about the possibility of signing him.

However, it now seems that Saudi Arabia is going to be Zaha’s next destination.

Al-Ittihad, the club that have just confirmed the signing of Karim Benzema, had made an approach for Zaha, though that offer was later withdrawn.

Zaha has now decided to accept a lucrative offer from Al Nassr, where he will be team-mates with Ronaldo.

In fact, the presence of the Manchester United legend played a key role in helping Zaha decide on his next move.

The Crystal Palace man is claimed to want to play alongside Ronaldo at Al Nassr.

Though Zaha is yet to sign on the dotted line, it should be completed within the next few days and it would end the 30-year-old’s association with the Eagles.

Zaha flourished through the club’s youth academy and has been a key man for Crystal Palace.