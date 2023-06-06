Swansea City have identified their preferred candidate to take over as the club’s next manager, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

They are losing the services of Russell Martin, who is poised to take the reins at Southampton following their relegation from the Premier League.

Swansea want to react quickly and have been assessing several potential options to come in and take over.

Now the Welsh giants have identified a preferred manager to take over from Martin.

It is unclear who Swansea have settled on and whether they will be able to push an agreement over the line.

Birmingham City’s John Eustace has been linked with the post, while ex-Southampton boss Nathan Jones has also been mooted as a possibility.

Swansea finished tenth in the Championship under Martin this season, just three points behind a playoff spot.

They finished the season with an impressive nine-game unbeaten run which included seven wins, ending with a final day 3-2 victory over West Brom in early May.