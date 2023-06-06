Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton thinks that the Whites have to quickly get themselves together after analysing this season because some excellent sides are waiting for them in the Championship.

The Yorkshire outfit’s three-year stint in the top-flight of English football is over, as they finished this season 19th in the league table.

Now Leeds will once again compete in the Championship next season with determination to get back into the Premier League at their first attempt.

Prutton pointed out that West Brom and Watford were nowhere near the level they should be and he added that big teams like Sunderland and Middlesbrough missed out on promotion this season.

The former Whites star believes that Leeds need to analyse the reasons behind their horrendous season in the Premier League

And Prutton also warned Leeds that they need to get their heads straight because some very good teams are present in the Championship and will be aiming to take them down.

“West Brom were nowhere near it and Watford were absolutely nowhere near it – teams that you would deem big teams down there”, Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“Burnley have been great, obviously, as have Sheffield United and then there is the story with Luton which has been phenomenal.

“But Sunderland didn’t go up and Middlesbrough are another one.

“There’s very good teams down there that are waiting for Leeds.

“After the post mortem they really have got to get their heads around it because once again, back in the Championship, every team will be absolutely gunning for them.”

Leeds’ managerial hunt is still ongoing and their new manager will have a tough task at hand to make them competitive again.