Saudi Arabia are laying down the groundwork for an approach for Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-Min Son next year, according to CBS Sports.

The Middle Eastern country are making a massive splash in the market this summer following the capture of Cristiano Ronaldo last year.

They are on the verge of getting Karim Benzema to move to Al-Ittihad on a two-year deal worth €200m.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia are far from taking a break from spending big and have their eyes on Lionel Messi too this summer.

And plans are under way to sign Tottenham forward Son as well, but only next year.

The 30-year-old will enter the final year of his contract at Tottenham in the summer of 2024.

The South Korean is likely to be offered massive wages to ply his trade in the Middle Eastern country next year.

Saudi Arabia are planning to bring top stars to their country to turn their domestic league into a popular entity.