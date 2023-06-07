Aberdeen are set to face competition from several Scottish Premiership outfits in the race for the signature of Liverpool’s Leighton Clarkson, according to The Athletic.

Liverpool are focused on strengthening their midfield and with the expected arrival of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton, Clarkson’s chances of regular football with the Merseyside outfit are low.

Clarkson has a year left on his contract with Liverpool and the Reds are willing to listen to offers for the youngster.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder joined the Dons on loan last summer and impressed the club with his performances.

Aberdeen are keen on taking Clarkson back to Pittodrie on a permanent transfer in the summer.

But it has been claimed that the Dons will face stiff competition from other Scottish Premiership outfits for the Liverpool starlet.

Clarkson made 29 appearances for Aberdeen in the league, scoring four and assisting seven goals in the process and helped the Dons land a spot in Europe next season.

Aberdeen are currently leading the race for the young defensive midfielder, as it has been suggested that the Dons have an agreement in place with Liverpool for Clarkson’s signature.

Clarkson is also wanted by a number of English Championship teams.