Southampton star and Aston Villa target Armel Bella-Kotchap is attracting interest from several German and Italian clubs, according to talkSPORT.

The 21-year-old centre-back joined Saints last summer from Bochum and turned heads with his performances this season.

Southampton have been relegated this season and he is one of several players in the Saints squad expected to leave this summer.

Aston Villa, who finished seventh under Unai Emery this season, are interested in securing Bella-Kotchup’s services.

And it has been suggested that the Germany international is also pushing for a move in the upcoming window.

However, Aston Villa face a battle for Bella-Kotchap as he is attracting attention from clubs in Italy and Germany.

Saints are happy to let the 21-year-old leave the club in the summer as long as the clubs are willing to meet their £30m price tag for the centre-back.

Villa are in European competition next season and they are looking to strengthen their team significantly in the upcoming window.

Aston Villa have yet to submit an official bid for the Southampton star and they are set to face tough challenges from foreign clubs in their pursuit of his signature.