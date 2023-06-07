AFC Bournemouth have decided not to sign loan star Matias Vina on a permanent basis from Roma, despite the player’s agents trying to convince the Cherries, it has been claimed in Italy.

Vina, 25, joined Roma in 2021 but was on the move in the winter transfer window as he sealed a temporary exit from the capital club.

He was sent to Bournemouth on loan until the end of the season, with the Cherries having the option to make the deal permanent for €15m.

The Uruguayan left-back made 12 league appearances for the Dean Court outfit this term and was booked once, besides bagging two goals.

He helped Bournemouth survive, but according to Italian daily Il Tempo, Gary O’Neil’s side have chosen not to trigger the €15m buying clause mentioned in Vina’s deal.

It is also suggested that the Uruguayan international’s agents tried to persuade Bournemouth to strike a permanent deal for Vina, but the Cherries were not swayed by the proposal.

Five points clear of the drop zone, Bournemouth finished the Premier League standings in 15th position, though they witnessed consecutive defeats in their last four matches.

It remains to be seen now how the Cherries strengthen their squad this summer as they will be keen to not be dragged into another relegation scrap next season.