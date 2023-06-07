Burnley are going in with a new bid to tempt Sunderland to sell winger Jack Clarke, while Brentford and Crystal Palace have yet to table an offer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Clarke put in a series of impressive performances at Sunderland in the Championship this season as the Black Cats reached the playoffs.

He is a wanted man on the back of his displays and Premier League sides are circling.

London pair Brentford and Crystal Palace are interested in signing Clarke, but neither have slapped in an offer yet; it is suggested Palace need to know what is happening with Wilfried Zaha first.

Burnley have already had one proposal knocked back by Sunderland, but are going back with a better bid to get the job done.

The Clarets are prepared to pay Sunderland a fee of £7m plus add-ons for Clarke.

It is unclear if the bid will be enough to force Sunderland to accept.

Sunderland are claimed to be looking for £10m as a guaranteed fee in order to let the former Leeds United man move on from the Stadium of Light this summer.