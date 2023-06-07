Roma intend to sit down with Leeds United for talks over Diego Llorente in a few weeks time after choosing not to trigger the option to buy in his loan.

Jose Mourinho’s side swooped to sign Llorente on loan from Leeds in the January transfer window.

The loan deal included an option to buy set at €18m, but the Italian giants are not triggering it.

According to Italian daily Il Tempo, Roma have told Leeds that they will not activate the clause.

However, Roma do like Llorente as a player and are keen to explore keeping him at the club.

They intend to sit down with Leeds to hold talks over Llorente in a few weeks time as they try to find common ground.

With Leeds having dropped down to the Championship, a raft of players are expected to head for the exit door at Elland Road.

Llorente is unlikely to want to play his football in the Championship next season, but whether Leeds will come down from the previously agreed price with Roma remains to be seen.