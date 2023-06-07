Former Leeds United defender Tony Dorigo is of the view that Whites star Maximilian Wober has qualities that the Yorkshire outfit will require in the Championship,

The 25-year-old centre-back was brought in by former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch in the winter transfer window from RB Salzburg.

Wober quickly established himself as a regular in Leeds’ starting line-up and featured in 16 league games, failing to help the Whites keep themselves up in the Premier League.

Dorigo is of the view that Wober has been very good since his arrival and praised his on-field attitude and vocal nature.

The Whites legend stressed that Wober will be a key part of Leeds defensive setup next season and thinks that there will be games in the Championship when the Yorkshire club will need the centre-back’s fighting spirit to get over the line.

“In the defensive corp, Max Wober is the one you would pinpoint”, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“Since he arrived in January he has been good, he has the attitude, the vocal nature we need and he would be an extremely important player to rely on.

“There will be lots of games in the Championship when you just need to stand up and fight, rather than just letting your footballing superiority become apparent, and he is the type to be able to do that.”

The Austrian international has four years left on his contract with Leeds and he will be determined to get the Whites back in the Premier League next season.