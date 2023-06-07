Leeds United’s managerial role contender Carlos Corberan has a release clause in his West Bromwich Albion contract, according to The Athletic.

The Yorkshire outfit experienced a tumultuous season in the Premier League, which saw them get relegated to the Championship.

Leeds appointed Sam Allardyce as their interim manager for the last four games of the season, but after failing to stop the Whites relegation, the Englishman parted ways with the club.

The Elland Road outfit are actively in search of a new manager to come in.

And former boss Marcelo Bielsa’s assistant manager, Corberan, is emerging as a leading candidate for the job.

The 40-year-old Spanish tactician is currently in charge of Championship outfit West Brom after taking charge of the club in October.

Corberan still has two years left on his contract with the Baggies however, it has been claimed that he has a release clause in his deal.

Now it remains to be seen whether Leeds will trigger the release clause to bring Corberan back to Elland Road.