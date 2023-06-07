Liverpool are not paying just £35m to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton, as add-ons are set to take the total fee substantially higher, according to the Daily Express.

The Reds are looking to rebuild their midfield this summer after several transfer windows of failing to sign a midfielder on a permanent basis.

They want to sign Mac Allister from Brighton and have all but pushed the deal over the line.

It has been claimed that due to a clause in Mac Allister’s contract, he will cost Liverpool just £35m to sign.

That talk is wide of the mark though and the £35m figure only represents the sum Liverpool will pay Brighton up front.

Add-ons in the deal will be worth an extra £20m to the Seagulls.

As such, Liverpool are expected to pay Brighton a total of £55m for Mac Allister when the add-ons flow into the Seagulls’ coffers.

Liverpool are tipped to try to sign another two midfielder this summer after Mac Allister, in what is shaping up to be a busy window for the Reds.