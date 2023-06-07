The Reds are looking to rebuild their midfield this summer after several transfer windows of failing to sign a midfielder on a permanent basis.
They want to sign Mac Allister from Brighton and have all but pushed the deal over the line.
It has been claimed that due to a clause in Mac Allister’s contract, he will cost Liverpool just £35m to sign.
That talk is wide of the mark though and the £35m figure only represents the sum Liverpool will pay Brighton up front.
Add-ons in the deal will be worth an extra £20m to the Seagulls.
As such, Liverpool are expected to pay Brighton a total of £55m for Mac Allister when the add-ons flow into the Seagulls’ coffers.
Liverpool are tipped to try to sign another two midfielder this summer after Mac Allister, in what is shaping up to be a busy window for the Reds.