Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo is of the view that the Whites need to make Willy Gnonto feel important and get his form back on track to get back in the Premier League.

Last summer, Gnonto signed for Leeds on transfer deadline day and quickly established himself as a fan favourite at Elland Road.

Despite an impressive start to the season, the young forward hit a dip in form, which saw him start just four of the last 14 league games for Leeds.

Dorigo stressed that in the first half of the season, Gnonto was working magic on the field to help Leeds, but the last stage of the season was tricky for the 19-year-old.

And the former Whites star believes that the ideal plan for Leeds will be to make sure that Gnonto regains his form next season and feels important at Elland Road.

“Of the two [Rodrigo and Gnonto], I think Gnonto would be the one you’re looking to keep and give real importance next season”, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“The last part of the campaign was a strange one for him, it looked as if something had gone on because on the pitch he didn’t at all look like he did earlier on, midseason, when things weren’t going great for the team but he was the one making magic happen and standing out.

“We didn’t quite see that in the last month or two.

“Getting him back on track, making him feel important and getting back to the Premier League together would be the ideal plan for Leeds.”

Gnonto managed two goals and four assists in 24 league outings for Leeds in the recently concluded Premier League campaign.