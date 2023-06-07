Millwall have tabled a bid for Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes, who is also the subject of interest from other Championship clubs, according to Sky Sports News.

The 27-year-old striker, who missed seven of QPR’s 46 league matches, owing to pneumonia, finished the season with ten goal contributions.

He still has a year left on his current contract with the Hoops but is interesting other clubs in the division.

Millwall made an offer for Dykes in January but QPR refused the sanction a deal.

They are willing to negotiate now and would sell the player to the club offering the right price.

Pursuing their interest from January, Millwall have gone on to table a bid that could rise up to £2m.

Millwall, in fact, are the only club that have made it official so far with the others still only monitoring the situation.

Dykes joined QPR back in 2020 and has so far featured in 120 games, making 40 goal contributions.

He has also featured in 28 games for Scotland at international level, scoring eight goals.