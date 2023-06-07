Nottingham Forest are likely to face immense competition in their pursuit of Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams after the American’s agent met several clubs last week, according to the Daily Mail.

Adams, 24, joined the Whites from RB Leipzig last summer and made 26 appearances in all competitions for the Elland Road outfit this term.

As Leeds have now been relegated from the Premier League, a number of key players are tipped to leave the Yorkshire outfit this summer.

The 24-year-old is also linked with a move out of Elland Road, and several Premier League clubs, including Nottingham Forest, are keeping a keen eye on him.

However, it is claimed that Forest will face substantial competition in their chase after the American midfielder’s agent met several clubs last week.

The Tricky Trees have successfully retained their Premier League status this season after finishing the standings in 16th position.

And they have a task on their hands to trim as well as restructure their bloated squad having made 29 signings last year.

It remains to be seen now whether Nottingham Forest can lure away their midfield target from Elland Road this summer or concede a defeat in their chase of the American.