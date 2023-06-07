Rangers could be placed on alert as target Auston Trusty is set to depart Arsenal in the summer, according to football.london.

Arsenal signed the 24-year-old centre-back in the winter of 2022 and last season he was loaned out to Birmingham City.

Trusty’s performances for the Championship outfit earned him Birmingham City’s player of the year award.

Arsenal have now decided to cash in on Trusty and are not likely to be short of clubs looking to take him off their hands.

Scottish giants Rangers have been strongly linked with holding an interest in Trusty and could well make their move now Arsenal will sell.

It has been claimed that Mikel Arteta sees the American as surplus to requirements, which could be music to Michael Beale’s ears.

Rangers have yet to submit any official bid for Trusty and will likely face competition from Birmingham City for the player’s signature.

It remains to be seen whether Rangers will be able to snatch Trusty from the Championship outfit in the summer.