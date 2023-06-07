Rotherham United star Chiedozie Ogbene, who is a target for Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday, is drawing interest from clubs abroad according to BBC Sheffield.

In the recently concluded season, Ogbene netted eight goals and provided four assists for the Millers.

The Republic of Ireland winger played a crucial role in helping Rotherham keep their Championship status this season.

Ogbane’s contract with Rotherham is set to expire at the end of this season and he has yet to agree a fresh deal with the Millers.

Both Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday are keen on Ogbene and it has been claimed that clubs from abroad have also registered an interest in him.

His contractual situation has made him an attractive prospect and it remains to be seen which clubs from overseas are keen.

Newly promoted Plymouth Argyle are also after the signature of the in-demand winger.

It remains to be seen what lies ahead in the future for the Republic of Ireland international, but he looks poised to exit Rotherham this summer.