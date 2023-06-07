Some people close to Steven Gerrard believe he has a strong chance of becoming Leeds United’s new manager, according to The Athletic.

Leeds are preparing for life in the Championship after being relegated from the Premier League and are currently without a manager and a director of football.

Minority owners the 49ers are tipped to soon complete a full takeover of the club and CEO Angus Kinnear is sounding out potential managers to come in.

Former Aston Villa boss Gerrard is an option, with the Liverpool legend having impressed when Rangers boss before then struggling at Villa Park.

And some close to Gerrard believe he has a strong chance of becoming Leeds’ next manager.

It would mean a drop down into the Championship for Gerrard, but that may be something he is willing to accept.

Leeds are expected to have a strong budget with which to tackle the Championship and Gerrard could also bring Whites legend Gary McAllister with him.

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has also been linked with the role, as has former Bournemouth boss Scott Parker.