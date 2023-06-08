Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have an interest in Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix but the player is pushing for a club in the Champions League.

Felix had an underwhelming loan in the latter half of the just-concluded season at Chelsea and is set to return to Atletico Madrid this summer.

The Blues are not expected to try and sign him on a permanent deal but he is also not part of Atletico Madrid’s plans going forward.

The Spanish giants are keen to sell the attacker in the summer as part of their transfer plans and are waiting for offers to land on their table.

According to Spanish radio station Onda Cero, Aston Villa and Tottenham are considering making a move for Felix in the upcoming transfer window.

Unai Emery wants greater squad depth next season as Aston Villa have qualified for European football and the Portuguese is a player he likes.

Spurs are also looking to usher in a new era under Ange Postecoglou and are looking at players who could suit the Australian’s attacking brand of football.

However, for the moment a move to either of the two Premier League sides is a non-starter for Felix.

The player enjoyed his time in England and likes the Premier League but wants to play in a club involved in next season’s Champions League.