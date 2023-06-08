Sevilla believe Aston Villa are behind Monchi’s request to leave the club this summer, it has been claimed in Seville.

The Spaniard is a hugely successful sporting director and has left an indelible mark on the club’s history.

He returned to Sevilla in 2019 following two years at Roma and has continued to remain an important part of the club’s planning behind the scenes.

But he dropped a bomb on the club on Wednesday afternoon when he informed Sevilla that he wants to leave, citing personal reasons.

But according to Spanish daily Diario de Sevilla, the club believe Aston Villa are trying to engineer his exit from the club.

The Villans thought they had a deal in place with Mateu Alemany to become their new director of football before he made a U-turn and decided to stay at Barcelona.

There are claims that Villa are now interested in pairing Monchi with Unai Emery at Villa Park.

The two Spaniards enjoyed a successful partnership when they were together at Sevilla and Aston Villa are believed to be eyeing reuniting them.

The next flashpoint in the saga is expected to be on the release clause in Monchi’s contract and Sevilla would demand that figure if the Spaniard continues to push to leave.