Chelsea tried to hijack Liverpool’s pursuit of Alexis Mac Allister in a last-minute attempt to try and sign him, according to the Times.

The Reds completed Mac Allister’s signing on Thursday, as they paid Brighton an initial £35m to acquire the World Cup winner’s services.

He played a crucial part in Brighton finishing sixth in the Premier League, making 12-goal contributions in his 35 league appearances.

Manchester United and Newcastle United were also interested in landing Mac Allister this summer.

And it has been claimed that newly appointed Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino tried to make a late move to convince Mac Allister to come to Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino will try to bring in fresh faces to suit his playing style and his fellow countryman Mac Allister was a target.

However, it has been claimed that Mac Allister always preferred to play under Jurgen Klopp and decided to complete a move to Anfield.

Liverpool made Mac Allister their first summer signing after they missed out on Champions League football for the upcoming season.

The Argentine midfielder will look to have the same impact in Liverpool’s midfield as he had for his national team and former club this season.