Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has travelled to Germany in order to find a sustainable and effective solution to his injury worries, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Following an impressive 2020/21 season wherein the 26-year-old managed to score 21 goals in 39 matches, he had to cope with multiple injury issues, not just limiting his overall number of appearances, but also affecting his form.

He featured in 17 league matches each season over the course of the last two seasons, scoring seven goals.

Calvert-Lewin is now eager to put his injury troubles behind him and make a sustained recovery in search of which he has travelled to Germany.

He will be visiting the Myos Sports and Health Clinic in Munich which promises to provide a holistic approach to sustainable and effective fitness.

The clinic is also popular with athletes across different fields looking to address their injury concerns.

Calvert-Lewin has had to cope with knee, shoulder and hamstring injuries over the last two years.

His struggles in front of goal found reflection in Everton’s overall goalscoring record in the league this season, with the Toffees finishing with just 34 goals, the lowest total in the division.