Ex-Rangers star Thomas Buffel has backed Light Blues’ transfer target Cyriel Dessers to be a success at Ibrox if he moves to the Glasgow giants.

Michael Beale’s side are in the process of a squad overhaul ahead of next season’s campaign, amid several key players departing Ibrox this summer upon the expiration of their contracts.

They are now linked with several players and Dessers, who plies his trade with Cremonese, is among them.

It is claimed that the Gers are continuing talks with the Italian outfit over a deal for the Belgium-born Nigeria international despite having seen their inaugural bid for the forward rejected.

And Buffel believes that Dessers has the potential to be an effective man at Ibrox as the forward has enough experience under his belt.

Pointing out his prowess, the former Rangers star also backed the Nigerian to become a prolific scorer at the Light Blues if the forward’s move to Ibrox materialises eventually.

“There is pressure at a club like Genk but it’s not the same as playing in front of 40 or 50,000 people at clubs like Feyenoord and Rangers – the difference is huge”, Buffel was quoted as saying by the Daily Record.

“But Cyriel has shown he can cope with that change.

“He’s not a young player anymore either.

“At 28, that’s a fantastic age.

“You’re at the best of your level and you have a lot of experience under your belt.

“I think it would be an asset for any club to have a player like him in their team.

“For me, he’s a player who can be very productive in Glasgow.

“That’s the first thing you look at when you search for a Rangers striker because you have to score goals at that club.

“It’s OK if you can dribble or play nice as a target man but at the end of the day, Rangers strikers have to score.

“But Cyriel is a goalscorer and if he has good players around him who deliver the ball to the right spot, he will make the runs that allow him to hit the net.”

With Dessers’ side having now been relegated from Serie A, it remains to be seen whether Cremonese will eventually sell him or will keep hold of the frontman this summer.