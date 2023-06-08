Tottenham Hotspur legend Ledley King has insisted that Spurs’ wing-backs should be able to adjust to the style of play demanded by Ange Postecoglou.

The north Londoners appointed Postecoglou as their new manager earlier this week after looking at multiple candidates over the past couple of months.

Spurs had a season to forget after finishing eighth in the recently-concluded Premier League campaign.

They struggled to acquire any stability in their results as well as in the style of play during the whole season, as three different managers took charge of the team.

Throughout the campaign though Tottenham operated with wing-backs and that has led to question marks over whether Spurs will want new, traditional full-backs, for Postecoglou.

King though feels there is no reason why the wing-backs cannot adjust to the Australian boss’ needs.

“I believe that the style of football [Postecoglou] plays, he wants his team to be on the front foot and attacking and there’s no reason why wing-backs can’t do that when playing in a back four, especially if you have more of the ball and you’re going forward the majority of the time, I don’t see a problem with that”, King told football.london.

“They’re all professional players and for me any wing-back should be able to defend as well.”

Spurs played the majority of the season with a 3-4-3 formation, which is different from the new Australian manager’s 4-3-3 template.

Postecoglou played with full-backs in his previous clubs, whereas the likes of Pedro Porro, Ryan Sessegnon and Ivan Perisic are all attacking wing-backs.

It remains to be seen if the ex-Celtic boss will be able to fit his new club’s players in his desired style and system.