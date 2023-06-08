Juventus are waiting for a response from Manchester United target Adrien Rabiot to their new contract offer, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 28-year-old midfielder will be out of contract at the end of this month and could leave Juventus on a free transfer.

Manchester United have held concrete discussions with the player and his representatives over a potential move to Old Trafford.

The Premier League side have been eyeing him since last summer and are pushing to snap him up on a free transfer.

Rabiot has been tipped to leave Juventus in the coming weeks, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Serie A giants are not giving up yet.

Massimiliano Allegri is pushing Juventus to try and keep the midfielder in Turin beyond the end of his current deal.

The Bianconeri have offered him a new one-year extension worth €7m per season to continue at the club.

Rabiot is assessing all the options on his table and is considering the terms offered by Juventus as well.

The Serie A giants are waiting to hear from the player and his camp after tabling the offer.

The Frenchman has a decision to make on whether to stay at Juventus or opt for a fresh challenge outside Italy.