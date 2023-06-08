Lazio are working on ways to meet the salary demands of Arsenal midfielder Jorginho ahead of a potential summer move for him.

Jorginho joined Arsenal from Chelsea in the winter window but his future at the Emirates is up for debate just six months later.

With Arsenal pushing to bring in Declan Rice, there are suggestions that the Italian could become surplus to requirements this summer.

And the former Napoli star has serious suitors for him in Italy in the form of Serie A giants Lazio.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Jorginho has emerged as a concrete idea for Lazio this summer.

Maurizio Sarri is a big fan of Jorginho and coached him at Napoli before taking him to England with Chelsea.

He is keen to work with the midfielder again and Lazio are eager to land the manager’s top target this summer.

But the Serie A giants are aware of the stumbling block in the form of the player’s wage demands.

Jorginho is currently on a contract worth €6.5m per year at Arsenal and Lazio are not in a position to offer such wages.

The Serie A giants are plotting to offer him a deal worth €4m on a more extended contract to bypass the problem.